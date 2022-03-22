News location:

Canberra Today | Tuesday, March 22, 2022

Government support for Brumbies women’s team

THE ACT government’s performance agreement with the Brumbies will expand, for the first time, to include support for the Super W women’s team.

In doing so, the ACT becomes the first state or territory government to financially support a team in Australia’s professional women’s rugby competition.

The annual $1.78 million allocation will align with the new Super Rugby Pacific competitions in 2022 and 2023.

 

