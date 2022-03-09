Government throws support behind bid for women’s Raiders side

THE ACT government has today (March 9) announced a financial commitment to support the Canberra Raiders bid for a women’s team in 2023.

The support for a NRLW Raiders team, which is still pending license provision from the NRL, would be the first example of an Australian state or territory government sponsoring a NRLW team.

The commitment forms part of an extended partnership agreement between the ACT government and the Canberra Raiders club, supporting the long-term future of the Raiders in the ACT through to 2026.

The $13 million investment in the Canberra Raiders club has been bumped up from $2.3 million to $2.6 million to give extra funding to help launch a Raiders women’s team next year.

It follows news that the ACT’s GIO stadium will this year host the 2022 Women’s State of Origin.

“The Raiders are very excited with the news that Women’s Origin is coming to Canberra for the first time and we know the local community will support the match,” said Raiders CEO Don Furner.

“The Raiders are working hard on our bid to secure an NRLW team for 2023 and high-profile women’s matches in Canberra will go a long way to showing our commitment and passion for the women’s game.”