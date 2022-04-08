Government to reform procurement processes

THE ACT government will reform its procurement processes in response to an Auditor-General’s report which found the modernisation project for Campbell Primary School lacked probity.

The report, tabled in the Legislative Assembly in December, found tenderers for the $18 million project were not dealt with “fairly, impartially or consistently.”

Despite Manteena being identified as the preferred tenderer for the project by two different evaluation teams, the report states Lendlease was awarded the contract after the delegate recommended them to the Director-General because they offered the “best value for money”.

Education Minister Yvette Berry has since announced the government has accepted or accepted in principle all six recommendations made in the Auditor-General’s report to improve transparency and probity in the ACT’s procurement processes.

Ms Berry said the Education Directorate will issue stronger guidance and information on roles with procurement responsibilities and will strengthen engagement with tenders and stakeholders by “enabling clear communication protocols.”

“The Education Directorate is committed to ensuring that in future procurements where delegates have not accepted or have amended the recommendations of a tender evaluation panel, those decisions will be fully documented in accordance with the government’s response,” said Ms Berry.

She said the directorate will also provide additional independent probity advice and training for tender evolution panels.

Opposition leader Elizabeth Lee said it is “astounding” that it has taken an Auditor-General’s report to realise there are issues with procurements in the ACT.

“The fact they need to reform the system shows there are significant problems,” said Ms Lee.

“Unless the Labor-Greens government addresses the culture of secrecy they have created, Canberrans will not receive the value for money from procurements that they deserve.”