GTM pill testing cancelled

PILL testing has been cancelled at Canberra’s “Groovin the Moo (GTM)” festival on Sunday (April 24) after the festival’s insurance company withdrew their support.

Harm Reduction Australia say they’ve had to “regretfully cancel” their pill testing services, saying the “insurance company withdrew, despite detailed risk management put together by Harm Reduction Australia, Pill Testing Australia and GTM.”

President of Harm Reduction Australia, Gino Vumbaca, says the situation occurred not long after the insurance company for the festival requested substantive additional requirements from Harm Reduction Australia before they could support pill testing services being included at the festival.

“All this occurred within a 48 hour period, just days before the festival is due to commence, and despite all our paperwork and plans being submitted,” said Mr Vumbaca.

“I want to be clear that the GTM promoters have maintained their strong support for our pill testing service and share our deep disappointment with the cancellation of pill testing services.

“On behalf of Harm Reduction Australia and Pill Testing Australia, I would like to thank the team for all the incredible (volunteer) work they undertook to prepare for the pill testing service and apologise to them and the more than 40 volunteers that were trained and ready to deliver pill testing services. We will also repay any out-of-pocket costs already incurred by volunteers as many were travelling from outside Canberra to assist.”