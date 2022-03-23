Gungahlin home to a welcoming tattoo shop

TWO 9 Tattoo has an open-plan environment where they try to eliminate that old-school intimidating aspect of tattoo shops, says owner Lucas Bass.

“We cover all popular styles of tattooing, while we also specialise in custom unique pieces to suit our clients’ individual wants and needs,” he says.

“Our artists specialise in different aspects of art so we can assign an artist to a client for best results.

Lucas has been tattooing for seven years in Canberra, and Two 9 has been operating for two and a half years.

“The most rewarding thing is representing a customer’s idea accurately; translating personalised art on skin is always satisfying,” he says.

“Gungahlin has a good environment with high traffic and plenty of local, small businesses. It is also constantly improving and growing, which is nice to witness and be a part of.”

Two 9 Tattoo, 427/1 Anthony Rolfe Avenue, Gungahlin. Call 0421 973019, email bookings@two9tattoo.com or visit two9tattoo.com