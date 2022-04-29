Hall residents ‘fed up’ with ongoing water issues

RESIDENTS of Hall want the ACT government to fix a two decade old storm water drainage problem that’s currently destroying laneways and threatening homes in the historic village.

While recent rain has exacerbated the issue, the village’s progress association said no substantial action has been taken to address storm water drainage problems in Hall since they were identified 20 years ago.

“In 2002, the ACT government’s Hall Master Plan identified issues with storm water drainage and the erosion of laneways, recommending an appropriate improvement program be established,” said Village of Hall and District Progress Association president Robert Yallop.

“But despite being aware of the issue for the past 20 years, nothing has been done by successive ACT governments to establish an adequate residential storm water drainage system, only short-term fixes with periodic gravel regrading of the lanes.”

Mr Yallop said “numerous” requests made by Hall residents to address the root issue of storm water drainage in the village have been “ignored”.

He’d like the ACT government to implement an “adequate” storm water and street drainage system that prevents flooding, damage to property and degradation of unsealed laneways, now and into the future.

“In January we contacted Minister for City Services, Chris Steel, to request a long-term solution to storm water drainage,” Mr Yallop said.

“In April, the minister replied that it was decided that the best way to resolve the drainage issues is to regrade the unsealed lanes” said Mr Yallop.

Canberra Liberals MLA James Milligan said Hall residents pay some of the highest rates in Gungahlin yet are “suffering” due to poor urban infrastructure.

Mr Milligan said current band-aid solutions implemented by the government are not good enough.

“They are clearly not working, and Hall residents are rightly fed up,” said Mr Milligan.

“Hall residents have gone without a stormwater drainage upgrade since the sewerage system was installed in 1978 and the outdated infrastructure no longer efficiently serves the intended purpose of channelling rainwater.

“This longstanding issue, raised by members of the Hall community needs to be urgently addressed.”