Hazard reduction burn in grassland in Kenny

ACT Rural Fire Service has been conducting a hazard reduction burn in grassland between Horse Park Drive and the Federal Highway in Kenny since midday today (March 20).

The fire service says smoke and flames may be visible in the area while the burn is underway.

ACTRFS will remain on scene for the duration of the pile burn, however the burn may continue to produce smoke for some time.

Antone who spots an unattended fire should phone Triple Zero (000).