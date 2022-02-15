Health facility visitor restrictions to ease

COVID restrictions for ACT health facility visits are being eased from tomorrow (February 16) to allow two visitors per patient per day, but only one visitor at a time.

All visitors to ACT health facilities will have to continue to complete the ACT health facilities digital screening tool and wear a surgical face mask at all times while in the health facility, unless directed by the clinical area to wear a hospital-approved N95 mask.

Visitors to clinical areas where patients are at higher risk of severe disease will still need to apply directly to the health facility for an exemption.

For admitted children and young people, two parents or carers can attend together but only one parent or carer can stay overnight.

Women admitted for care related to birthing can have two support people. However, only one support person may attend the operating theatre for caesarean section.

ACT Health says compassionate exceptions to this visitor guidance will continue to be determined on a case-by-case basis and in consultation with the treating team but it is recommended children under five years of age should avoid visiting health facilities, where possible.

It is also strongly recommended by ACT Health that visitors are vaccinated against covid. All covid safe principles and behaviours will continue to apply to all visitors.

The easing of restrictions comes as the ACT recorded 455 new cases of covid in the 24 hours to 8pm yesterday (February 14).

There are now 2426 cases of the virus in the territory, 1202 of which were detected by PCR tests and 1224 were detected by RATs.

There are 49 people in the ACT currently hospitalised with covid, including four who are in intensive care and two who are being ventilated.

On the vaccine front, 61.4 per cent of ACT residents aged 16 and over have now received their booster dose and 76.2 per cent of children aged five to 11 have received one dose.