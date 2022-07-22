Help fight the ‘hidden’ blood disease of hepatitis

On World Hepatitis Day, July 28, the National Carillon, National Museum of Australia, all light rail stops, Malcolm Fraser Bridge, Old Parliament House, John Gorton Building and other Canberra landmarks will be lit in green to bring awareness to the community about viral hepatitis.

WITH a person dying every 30 seconds from a hepatitis-related illness worldwide, Hepatitis ACT executive Sarah Ahmed says that the need to act can’t wait.

“The World Health Organization set a goal to eliminate hepatitis by 2030. No nation is on track to achieve this goal, but there’s so much we can do locally to help,” she says.

“We are a small, local community organisation and have been working with the Canberra community for a long time.

“Our aim is to deliver a range of hepatitis services and support, such as information, education, testing and treatment. We want to reduce transmission and minimise social impacts.”

Sarah says that there is generally a lot of stigma and misinformation surrounding hepatitis because it is a blood-borne virus: “It’s a hidden disease, not many people know a lot about it. It is an insidious illness that can lead to liver cirrhosis and liver cancer.”

“But in recent years, there has been huge advancement in treatment for both hepatitis B and C.”

“We have recently launched the “It’s Your Right” campaign to address the stigma associated with Hep C treatment for people who inject drugs. The team at Hepatitis ACT wants everyone to know that it is their right to be treated and we will support anyone who comes to get tested and treated. There is no judgement at our clinic.

“When you walk into our centre, you will be greeted by Lesley, she is usually the first person you see. She will make sure you feel welcome – you will be offered a hot drink. We want people to be happy and healthy and feel safe with us.”

Although it is a small organisation, Sarah says that the team makes a huge impact on the local community and are working on ways to engage, educate, support and encourage people to take an active role in their healthcare.

The centre, located at Turner, runs a GP clinic every Thursday afternoon, with free monthly barbecue, coinciding with the clinic hours. All are welcome to attend and receive testing for hepatitis C, with a small cash incentive for those who choose to test.

Should a patient test positive, the team helps get them started on their treatment, which involves a course of medication.

“There is an 8 or 12-week treatment course and once finished the majority of people are free of hepatitis. From providing social and mental health support to housing assistance, we go on the journey together,” says Sarah.

Sarah says that this year’s World Hepatitis Day marks some exciting new initiatives that the team is launching. This includes point-of-care testing using a finger “pinprick” test, which gives results in only 60 minutes, increasing convenience, ease and reducing the wait time for results.

“We hope the new test helps to build on our outreach program and provide more accessible care,’’ says Sarah.

“We also launched the Hepatitis Australia information phone line, 1800 437222 (1800 HEP ABC). It gives the caller access to speak to a local person for referrals and information.

“Our main message this World Hepatitis Day is ‘hepatitis can’t wait’. Way too many people are dying, but if we keep up our efforts we can eliminate hepatitis by 2030.”

Hepatitis ACT is located at 36 David Street, Turner (opposite the O’Connor shops).

More information at hepatitisact.com.au or call 6230 6344.