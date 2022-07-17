Help find missing Dayne

DAYNE Mason has not been seen or heard from since Wednesday, July 13, and was reported as missing on Friday (July 15).
The 31-year-old was last seen at Holt, but police say he may be in the Dunlop, Turner or Campbell areas, and he may be using the name Dayne Whelan.
Police and his family hold concerns for his welfare.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, with black hair, brown eyes, tattoos on both his arms and is of medium build.
Anyone with information that could assist police in locating Dayne should call 131444.
