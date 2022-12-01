Helping, expert hands with home improvements

Whether you need some new furniture, a total renovation or just some help with moving to your new place, “CityNews” is lending an in-house hand by introducing you to Canberra’s passionate home-improvements businesses.

THEY say home is where the heart is, so why not make the most of your beloved property?

While improving the home can be incredibly exciting, it can also become expensive, tiring and time consuming.

This week “CityNews” talks with some of Canberra’s businesses with a passion for making your home better.

Whether it’s new furniture, a total renovation or just some help with moving to your new place, here are the people who love to lend a hand with home improvement.

New shop offers more fabrics than ever before

THE Art of Frippery now has a shop in Dirty Janes Canberra, providing even more fabrics to the region than ever before, says office manager Robyn Ebsworth.

“It’s stocking everything from stunning chairs, unique lamps and lampshades, beautiful cushions, luxurious throws, quality furnishing fabrics, leather, trims and even lampshade making kits,” says Robyn.

“The collection and products are updated regularly. The very popular offcuts drawer is currently full to the brim and a goldmine for crafters. If you have a bigger project in mind there is a myriad of fabric pieces from half a metre to two to three metres in size at discount prices.

The new shop will be operating out of Dirty Janes Canberra, a market in Fyshwick that’s described as “perfect for vintage collectors and creatives alike and is a fabulous experience of shopping”.

Robyn says the Art of Frippery also still has their fabric library in Beard for custom orders and consults.

“The retail space gives our customers access to discounted fabrics and leather hides without the need for a special order as well as rare vintage chairs and one-of-a-kind furnishings,” she says.

“Customers can follow us on Instagram to see new products as they become available at Dirty Janes.”

The Art of Frippery at Dirty Janes Canberra, 80 Collie Street, Fyshwick. Visit theartoffrippery.com.au.

Decades of flooring and window experience

HAVING operated in Mitchell for more than 20 years, Carpet One co-owner Leonie Gann says their experienced team know how to help customers with all types of flooring, from carpeting to timbers, laminates, vinyl planks, through to wools and polyesters.

“Under the same umbrella we do blinds and awnings including roller blinds, romans, verticals, shutters, outdoor awnings, retractable roofs and more,” she says.

Leonie, who runs the business with her partner Paul, says that together the team at Carpet One have more than 50 years of flooring and window experience.

“Our guys are the best when it comes to scenarios for your install,” she says.

“We do on-site measures so anything that may be an issue can be discussed with you first and we have an in-house magazine that offers a visual guide to help find the right style for you.

“We can help you match what’s in the showroom to what you’re trying to achieve in your home.”

Carpet One, 141 Flemington Road, Mitchell. Call 6241 5666 or visit carpetone.com.au/mitchell or cbiblinds.com.au

Now is time for all things dining

LEADING second-hand furniture store, Ex-Government Furniture, sees home improvements as a recent necessity “now that people spend a lot more time at home”, says co-owner James Fullerton.

He says the business, which

has been operating for more than three decades, has become a well recognised part of Fyshwick offering a wide range of dining, outdoor tables and wall accessories for any home improver.

“We’ve got a broad range of stackable chairs as low as $5 for the super budgeter as well as nice designer pieces,” he says.

“Now is the time for dining!”

And for Christmas shopping, James says he has interesting items and objects spanning a wide variety of time periods, budgets and designer style.

To make a house, a home, Ex-Government Furniture provides home-style prints and wall accessories helping to personalise any space.

Ex-Government Furniture, 6 Yallourn Street, Fyshwick. Call 6280 6490 or visit exgovfurniture.com

High-quality timber that doesn’t cost the planet

AFTER 28 years of salvaging and recycling timber, Thor Diesendorf, founder and owner of Thor’s Hammer, says he has seen a surge in demand for high-quality, recycled, Australian hardwood timber that doesn’t cost the planet.

“We’ve seen people’s approach to home improvement and renovation shift dramatically as people become more aware of the creative possibilities of recycled timbers and wanting to source sustainable materials for their homes.” Thor says. “It’s great for us because that’s exactly what we live and breathe!

“Our customers love that we source our timber from old buildings, factories, bridges and warehouses, because each piece has a unique history and story to tell.

“At Thor’s Hammer, we value the history and provenance of the timber and we build to last a lifetime – the longer a piece of timber’s life, the longer it stays out of landfill.”

Thor says the business has an experienced team of designers, recyclers and joiners, skilled in working with recycled, Australian timber and passionate about their mission to divert demolition timber from landfill.

“We provide personalised solutions for DIY home improvement and renovation projects, whether that’s supplying recycled floorboards, cladding or posts, helping to match and patch existing floorboards with similar species, or custom-milling timber to your desired profile and finish,” says Thor.

Thor’s Hammer, 10 Mildura Street, Griffith. Call 6282 9900, or visit thors.com.au

Home improvement ‘magic’ is in the detail

XHIBIT Interiors had been in business part time for 12 years, but director Nicole Mackay recently decided to “take a leap of faith” and made it her full-time career.

“At Xhibit Interiors, we transform spaces into harmonious environments,” she says.

“Services we offer include design, commercial office furniture fitouts, residential renovations, property styling and just simple property decluttering and organising. We do it all.

“I am incredibly passionate about all things property, so I can offer multiple services that complement each other to my clients.”

Nicole says she has been doing this kind of work for around 15 years.

“I chose this career path because it’s in my blood,” she says.

“I love working with my clients to create beautiful, functioning office spaces for people to thrive in, or dream home interiors for owners to relax in.”

The motto of Xhibit Interiors, Nicole says, is “the magic is in the detail”.

Xhibit Interiors. Call 0412 481133 or visit xhibitinteriors.com.au

Bedding built to suit every body

THE Australian Bedding Company is a family-owned business that has operated for 25 years, says office manager Stephen Dinn.

“We have more than 35 beds and bedroom suites on display in our showroom,” he says.

“We truly offer ‘old fashioned service’ where your personal needs are catered for.

“We match your beds and furniture to your requirements. Our highly trained sales staff have time to spend with you and really find out what you want.”

Stephen says the company sources a high percentage of Australian-made products.

“We have our own delivery drivers, so quick delivery of stock items can be achieved by staff, not contractors,” he says.

“Being a long-running, family-owned business up against the big boys and franchises, we pride ourselves on being the leader in customer service.

“People can compare prices easily online and we are competitive on price, but we won’t be beaten on service.

“We are able to have bedroom furniture tailor made to suit bespoke requirements of size, shape and colour (painted or stained).”

Stephen says the Australian Bedding Company also has a large commercial division that adds to its buying power.

“We supply accommodation, bedding and furniture all over Australia, to universities, federal and local government agencies, numerous hotels, motels, B&Bs, hostels, backpackers and more.”

The Australian Bedding Company, 2/78 Hoskins Street, Mitchell. Call 6262 3260, or visit australianbeddingcompany.com.au

Ayden takes pride in concrete polishing

RUFF ROCK is based in Queanbeyan West and delivers high-quality commercial and residential concrete polishing in the ACT and surrounding region.

Co-owner Ayden Tait says the business has been operating for more than a decade and over that time has built a reputation for specialising in the “whole-polish process”, including the preparation and the pouring of concrete to achieve the best polished-concrete finish possible.

“The concrete we create is the finished product, we don’t just put products on top of concrete floors,” says Ayden.

Ruff Rock’s years of experience delivering superior polishing results across a range of projects throughout Canberra including the National Museum, Grease Monkey Café, Canberra Outlet Centre, Little National Hotel as well as the Coffee Guru and Zambrero’s franchises, to name a few. Ayden says clients can be assured of the delivery of a high-quality product to Australian standards.

“We are focusing on residential properties at the moment – new builds or renovations – and can offer products to suit your budget and needs,” says Ayden.

“Concrete is low maintenance and extremely durable and we provide a number of options both external and internal. I encourage people to give us a call and discuss their plans.”

Ruff Rock, 60 Paterson Parade, Queanbeyan West. Call Ayden on 0456 644 521.

Kim’s passionate about improving your home

AS the owner of Renovation Matters, Kim Persson says her love of renovating has seen her take her passion from a hobby to a successful business.

And with more than 40 renovations under her belt, she’s got the experience and know-how to transform homes to the best effect.

“I can help people who are thinking of downsizing, or renovate to add in shower rails or seats and things like that,” she says.

“Or we can renovate a family home to get people money when moving into the next chapter of their lives.”

Kim says she’s noticed a change in the current market, and having a good-looking property helps it sell.

“I’m hearing from some real estate agents that houses that are unrenovated or needing repairs are sitting on the market and not moving,” says Kim.

“It’s currently a buyer’s market rather than seller’s market, so you have to be very strategic with the areas you renovate and not overcapitalise,” says Kim.

Renovation Matters offers a “fix up, profit and pay later” process in which they can cover upfront renovation costs before settlement.

Kim says she works with specialised tradespeople who she trusts to bring their expertise and skill to clients’ renovation projects.

“If we are needed to help a client, there’s nothing we can’t do to help make the renovation a stress-free experience. We can take stress away,” she says.

Renovation Matters, visit renovationmatters.com.au or call Kim on 0427 696662.