Here come the quirky Twits!

BRISBANE’S shake & stir theatre co, whose quirky productions of “Jane Eyre”, “Animal Farm” and “Fantastic Mr Fox” have wowed Canberra audiences, is back with Roald Dahl’s “The Twits”. Canberra Theatre, July 21- 23.

“STEP Change” is the final work in a collaborative series by Alexander Boynes, the late Mandy Martin and Tristen Parr. A large-scale painting, video and sound work that uses the site of the Kwinana Industrial Area located alongside Derbal Nara (Cockburn Sound) in WA. Belconnen Arts Centre until July 21.

ART Song Canberra is hosting “Romantic Classics”, a feast of European art song with pianist John Martin and tenor Andrew Goodwin. Wesley Music Centre, Forrest, 3pm, Sunday, July 24.

BANGARRA Dance Theatre’s “Terrain”, choreographed by incoming artistic director Frances Rings, is a 65-minute exploration of Kati Thanda, Lake Eyre, in nine parts. Featuring the music of the late David Page, the work reflects the rise and fall of the waters. Canberra Theatre, July 28–30.

IN-demand young Canberra pianist Sam Row will perform Ravel’s Gaspard de la Nuit and Chopin’s Nocturne in F minor at Wesley Music Centre, 12.40-1.20pm, Wednesday, July 20.

“THE Guilty Feminist” is a show made up of part comedy, part deep dive discussion and part activism. It’s hosted by London comedian, Deborah Frances-White, and has previously toured Australia and NZ to sold-out houses. The Playhouse, July 17.