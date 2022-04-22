Holgate draws top spot on Eden-Monaro ballot paper

SUSTAINABLE Australia Party candidate James Holgate has drawn top spot on the ballot paper for the forthcoming federal election in Eden-Monaro.

The ballot draw conducted today (April 22) showed ten candidates are in the running for the May 21 contest for the bellweather seat.

Following Holgate in position two is Liberal Democrats candidate Maxwell Holmes, followed by Labor’s candidate Kristy McBain, who currently holds the seat.

Fourth drawn is Australian Democrats candidate Greg Butler, followed by United Australia Party candidate Darren Garnon in fifth position.

Liberal candidate Jerry Nockles is in sixth position, followed by Green’s candidate Vivian Harris in seventh position, and Toni McLennan in the eighth position.

Independent Andrew Thaler drew the ninth spot, and Boyd Shannon drew the final spot.