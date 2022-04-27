Quarantine rules changed, but some risk measures still in place

QUARANTINE requirements for household COVID-19 contacts changed last night (April 26), but ACT Health say risk minimisation is still necessary.

From today (April 27), household contacts of COVID-19 in the ACT will no longer have to quarantine if they have no covid symptoms, but ACT Chief Health Officer Dr Kerryn Coleman says testing and mask wearing are still required to minimise associated risks.

“I recognise that certain workforces are under significant pressures due to these quarantine requirements,” says Dr Coleman.

“So, while these risk mitigation requirements allow people to leave quarantine for necessary activities that cannot be postponed or delayed, ACT Health continues to recommend that household contacts seek to minimise their movement within the broader community wherever possible.”

ACT Health say individuals will need to take personal responsibility in assessing the reason to leave home, and whether this can be postponed or delayed.

Examples may include:

Work or study that cannot be undertaken from home

Accessing childcare or school

Shopping for items like groceries and other essential supplies

Attending an unavoidable gathering

Outdoor exercise

Essential animal welfare purposes

If it is not practical to work or study from home, ACT Health advise that a household contact must undertake a COVID-19 test in the 24 hours prior to returning, and then every 48 hours if ongoing attendance is required.

If a household contact has, or develops, even the mildest of COVID-19 symptoms, they are not permitted to leave their home and must get tested and isolate until a negative result is received, and should stay home until they are symptom free.

Household contacts are also not permitted to enter a high-risk setting during the seven days unless an exemption has been granted.

ACT Health have said household contacts aged 12 and over will be required to wear a face mask in any indoor setting that is no their own home, and this will apply for students in a school setting from years 7 to 12.