In a moving market, real estate chief knows his way

The home-grown success story of Blackshaw Real Estate is both rare and impressive in an industry dominated by a few select and heavily franchised brands across Australia. Here managing director ANDREW CHAMBERLAIN reflects on the firm’s success.

WHILE the recent golden era of property prices saw new “pop-up” agencies come to life, the Blackshaw story holds strength, longevity and reputation beyond 30 years with its first sale in 1988.

There’s no better person to tell the story than Andrew Chamberlain, who joined the original Peter Blackshaw team in 1990 and quickly established himself as one of the most capable and professional property sales agents in Australia.

Now at the helm as managing director, Andrew continues to maintain the momentum of success for the privately owned company, steering the ship for this team of 100 professionals, across nine offices with a leadership team of highly respected and recognised principals.

A concrete reputation and top-three position in market share was never about being big, but taking each step in the right direction, says Andrew. “It’s always been about delivering real estate at its most professional level across everything we do,” he says.

“Blackshaw stands for quality, and the respect we have for our clients; for the properties we sell; for the environment in which we work, and for the people who are part of our business.

“People tend to gravitate toward the businesses that have been through previous cycles when putting their home on the market or looking to choose a property manager during these times. There’s confidence in dealing with a brand that has been at the forefront of industry consistently for over three decades, and rightly so.

“Many of our agents here have had decades of experience so individually, they’ve seen the market cycle many times. There’s no substitute for this experience, it’s critical if someone wants to understand the market and the specific strategies to get the result they want.”

Beyond experience, Andrew says that perhaps the most refreshing thing about Blackshaw agents is their understanding in the role they play for their clients, in actioning what for most people is the largest financial transaction of their lives.

“It’s a responsibility, and I think that can be lost on people. It’s a big asset and most people transact properties very infrequently. The job done right can mean the difference for some people of $100,000 or $200,000,” says Andrew.

“In the market we’ve just had up until a few months ago, there were homes selling $400,000 to $600,000 above the reserve price, and you can’t put a foot wrong in that process when there is that amount of money at stake.

“For me, I find when I represent a client in the sale of their home, across any price range, I have a window of time and during it quite a close relationship with that person as they navigate a transition in their life. It’s such an interesting experience to get to know them and their journey.”

And for Andrew it is personal, with his wife and children working alongside him.

“Each step of the way has been tremendously rewarding. I met my wife in the business, she started at the office here doing work experience,” he says.

“Together, real estate is our life. We have four children, three of whom work with us at Blackshaw.”

After 32 years under the same banner, Andrew still appreciates the challenge and variety of what he does.

“I’ve never got to the point where I feel like ‘today is going to be the same as every other day’,” he says.

“It’s good fun, it’s very social. I still love when auctions go really well, and when you know you’re up against one of your competitors for a listing and you manage to find that right edge to put you just a notch above the competition.”

