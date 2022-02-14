Independent islander taking at tilt at Bean

CANBERRA’S federal seat of Bean, currently represented by Labor’s Dave Smith, will have a long-distance new candidate at the impending general election.

Norfolk Island lawyer and former member of the Norfolk Island Legislative Assembly John Brown is planning a tilt at the seat as an independent – three thousand kilometres away from most of the the electorate.

Norfolk Island’s self government was repealed by Australia in 2015. Despite this, the disenfranchised islanders are compelled to vote in the electorate of Bean in Federal elections.

Brown said he was standing in an effort to provide real representation for the Norfolk Island community and to ensure that all members of the House of Representatives and the Senate were better informed about Norfolk Island than was the case at present.

“Upon election, I will maintain a permanent staffed electorate office in Norfolk Island, in addition to a permanent staffed electorate office in Canberra,” he said.

“I intend to participate in as many committees of the Parliament as possible in order to hold the Australian government, whatever may be its composition, accountable for their actions in relation to Norfolk Island and in relation to the remainder of the electorate of Bean, and to provide all voters in the electorate of Bean with quality representation without the restrictions and blindfolds which are unavoidable when an electorate is represented by any of the major parties.

“Proper consideration of Norfolk Island issues has been non-existent under the regimes of the major political parties and the Department of Infrastructure. It is time for genuine representation for the Norfolk Island community, as well as the remainder of the electorate of Bean.”

He said he would establish a Norfolk Island campaign office during the next few weeks, “which everyone will be welcome to visit, residents and visitors alike”.