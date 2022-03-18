Iris offers flowers over winter

Looking for some winter colour in the garden? Gardening writer JACKIE WARBURTON has an answer.

WINTER iris (Iris auricularis) is a tough evergreen plant with leaves that grow at least 50 centimetres long and their winter flowers are only about 30 centimetres tall.

A good hard prune of all the foliage this time of year will be beneficial for when they are in flower. Winter iris can be grown under deciduous trees, or a low-growing border in a hot spot.

In shades of blue and mauve with unusual stripes in the petals, this iris doesn’t like too much water or fertiliser, likes it dry, is happy with poor soils and thrives on neglect.

Flowering is from May to September and a welcome addition to the winter garden when very little is in flower. Also known as the Algerian iris, over time it will form a clump and can be dug up, divided, transplanted and shared with friends.

AS we head into autumn, we’re unlikely to get enough hot sun to finish ripening tomatoes. If there are a lot of green tomatoes on the vine, pull the entire plant and gently hang upside down, roots and all and place on a hook in a dry space, such as a backyard shed or pergola.

In the past, I have removed half the foliage to increase the airflow around the tomatoes and, within a week or two, they will ripen to red but won’t grow any bigger, so keep that in mind in picking the right time to pull them out of the ground. There are also many green tomato relish recipes that are worth a try as well.

SUGAR snap peas can be planted in early autumn for winter picking and further planting of peas throughout autumn will give a harvesting in spring.

Peas like a little lime, so dig some dolomite lime in the soil a few weeks before planting seeds. Protect flowers from frost and grow in a protected area.

Final planting of seedlings, such as winter lettuces, cos, oakleaf, butterhead, mignonette and Asian greens, should be planted now in free-draining soil with mulch.

IT’S also a good time to plant sweet peas. Soak the seed overnight to help with even germination and plant directly into rows in soil with a pH of 7-8.

They will need a trellis or frame to grow up and to keep the flowers off the ground. I grow bushy Bijou sweet peas, which grow only to 45 centimetres tall and don’t need staking. They’re great for hanging baskets and small gardens. Its spring flowers are dainty, with a beautiful fragrance that make a welcome addition to a vase in the house.

FOUR o’clock flowers (Mirabilis jalapa) is a tough, old-fashioned plant that makes a hardy summer plant for a partly shaded spot in the garden. Blooms open late afternoon and evening and are highly fragrant.

The colour ranges across white, yellow and pink. They attract bees and butterflies and sometimes we have bees that cross pollinate to create interesting flower colours, and bi-flowers are common.

Once flowering has finished, I recommend deadheading before black seeds are dispersed into unwanted parts of the garden. They are herbaceous, which means once the frost comes, they die down and resurface the following spring. They can be a bit like weeds, so any unwanted young plants should be pulled out by the tuber when the soil is moist.

AUTUMN is the best time to add a Japanese maple to the garden. They can be planted now, before they lose their leaves. Any pruning of maples should be done when the leaves are still on the tree and not when it is dormant as this can cause fungal diseases and blackening of the stems.

