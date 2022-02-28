It’s official: Nichole Overall makes history in Monaro

NICHOLE Overall’s victory in last month’s by-election for the NSW seat of Monaro was confirmed this morning (March 1). She is the first woman to hold the seat in 165 years.

NSW Electoral Commission final figures show the Nationals’ candidate won the seat with 55.2 per cent on a two-party-preferred basis. She secured 45.96 per cent on first preferences, soundly beating the Labor’s Bryce Wilson, who received 31.9 per cent.

“I still promise now, as I promised throughout the entire campaign, that I will work hard for the people of Monaro. Delivering what they deserve and fighting for more,” Ms Overall said.

“Delivering on a new high school in Bungendore and keeping Googong primary school on time and under budget, are two of my biggest priorities.

“I will also be working hard to further improve healthcare across our communities, increase job security, and increase housing availability and affordability.

Deputy Premier and leader of the NSW Nationals Paul Toole described the new MP as a “fighter”.

“She’s a fighter, she’s dedicated, and she’s intensely passionate about her community. I certainly look forward to seeing her in the party room and I know my colleagues will join me in congratulating Nichole on this incredible win,” he said.

The by-election for Monaro followed former long-term member and deputy premier John Barilaro’s unexpected retirement late last year.