News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 20°/22° | Saturday, March 12, 2022 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

Jazz greats become even greater together

Mike Nock – “ethereal piano chops.” Photo: Peter Hislop.

Jazz / This World. At The Street Theatre, March 11. Reviewed by JOSHUA DAFFERN.

THE Street Theatre was rocked by a performance by some of Australia’s leading jazz musicians, who have recently formed a truly impressive supergroup.

The band of Aussie jazz legends – pianist Mike Nock, saxophonist Julien Wilson, drummer Hamish Stuart and bassist Jonathan Zwartz – brought a palpable sense of playful energy to the stage that was felt before the first notes were even played. The long overdue return of This World’s musicians to Canberra was clearly appreciated by the audience and the band members themselves.

Through two sets of refreshing, original compositions, the band led the audience across many stylistic ideas. Sounds ranged from moody ballads to sprightly Harlem blues, yet through it all the group maintained a consistently distinct and cohesive identity.

This World playing at The Street. Photo: Peter Hislop.

Each of the band members could certainly stand on their own as a celebrity musician, but the true joy of this performance was the connection between all the players. The supergroup is undoubtedly greater than the sum of its individual parts.

Between Nock’s ethereal piano chops, Wilson’s soaring saxophone melodies, Stuart’s skittering drum patterns and Zwartz’s elegant bass strides, the group’s sound had a remarkable elastic quality to it. Every note played sparked a creative connection between the band members.

Over the course of the performance, the sound grew and evolved, as the band members reconnected after a long time of not playing together. This connection gave the whole event a very intimate feel.

The apex of this intimacy came with the closing piece, the titular “This World”. A gentle, meditative ballad, the piece  showcased the band’s love for playing as a group and reconnecting with the musical world after a difficult two years.

This new supergroup has proved itself to be a shining  example of the qualities that make Australian jazz so special, and it is certain that the future will bring bright things to This World.

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Review

Review

Share this

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

One sensational exhibition of treasures
Art

One sensational exhibition of treasures

Reviewer ROB KENNEDY says the “Shakespeare to Winehouse: Icons from the National Portrait Gallery, London” exhibition is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to see these iconic paintings.

Movie review / ‘Off the Rails’ (M)
Film

Movie review / ‘Off the Rails’ (M)

"It's heigh-ho and away we go, for about 90 minutes of menopause chat, fallings-off the wagon, romantic dalliances and Italian mayors." Unthrilled, movie reviewer DOUGAL MACDONALD gave "Off the Rails" a single star.

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews