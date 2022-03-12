Jazz greats become even greater together

Jazz / This World. At The Street Theatre, March 11. Reviewed by JOSHUA DAFFERN.

THE Street Theatre was rocked by a performance by some of Australia’s leading jazz musicians, who have recently formed a truly impressive supergroup.

The band of Aussie jazz legends – pianist Mike Nock, saxophonist Julien Wilson, drummer Hamish Stuart and bassist Jonathan Zwartz – brought a palpable sense of playful energy to the stage that was felt before the first notes were even played. The long overdue return of This World’s musicians to Canberra was clearly appreciated by the audience and the band members themselves.

Through two sets of refreshing, original compositions, the band led the audience across many stylistic ideas. Sounds ranged from moody ballads to sprightly Harlem blues, yet through it all the group maintained a consistently distinct and cohesive identity.

Each of the band members could certainly stand on their own as a celebrity musician, but the true joy of this performance was the connection between all the players. The supergroup is undoubtedly greater than the sum of its individual parts.

Between Nock’s ethereal piano chops, Wilson’s soaring saxophone melodies, Stuart’s skittering drum patterns and Zwartz’s elegant bass strides, the group’s sound had a remarkable elastic quality to it. Every note played sparked a creative connection between the band members.

Over the course of the performance, the sound grew and evolved, as the band members reconnected after a long time of not playing together. This connection gave the whole event a very intimate feel.

The apex of this intimacy came with the closing piece, the titular “This World”. A gentle, meditative ballad, the piece showcased the band’s love for playing as a group and reconnecting with the musical world after a difficult two years.

This new supergroup has proved itself to be a shining example of the qualities that make Australian jazz so special, and it is certain that the future will bring bright things to This World.