Keeping an Eye on people with vision problems

SOMEONE newly diagnosed with an eye condition can be in denial or doesn’t identify themselves with the word “blind”, so they don’t believe they need the support of the Canberra Blind Society, says president Heather Fitzpatrick.

That’s why the society recently launched Eyes for Life Canberra, to help people with acute or ongoing eyesight problems.

“Eyes for Life is trying to get people in the door, to say we’re here for them and we’re going to help them,” says Heather, who became aware of her condition, retinitis pigmentosa, in her 30s.

“We realise that they’ve had this change and perhaps technically are blind but we won’t use that word, we’ll help you without using that word.

“It’s a bit about how stubborn you are, how long it takes you to admit to yourself that you really do need some help, and it’s a whole grief continuum.”

Her diagnosis was made more difficult when the specialist was intolerant to the fact that she was going through a grieving process, and in denial.

“Their reaction was to be fairly hard-nosed about it. They just said I was going to be blind and to live with it and get over it. It just broke me down, and they were a specialist in eye conditions,” she says.

Because Heather had never been forced to access services or deal with a similar situation before, she was left with questions, but no answers.

“I didn’t know what things to access, what kind of concessions were available, and I didn’t know what was happening,” she says.

Once people figure out that being vision impaired or blind isn’t just an on and off condition, but is more of a spectrum, then there’s a relaxation and a realisation that it’s not as bad as originally thought, she says.

Natalie Kerr, 59, has been a client of the Canberra Blind Society since 2013, after also being diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa, making her legally blind.

“It is a shock when you first find out, but the Canberra Blind Society ran programs and they’re excellent, because I met other people who had a vision impairment and I didn’t feel so alone,” said Natalie.

Eyes for Life provides digital learning for device usage and Zoom classes, occupational therapists, social workers, initial support groups or continuous and ongoing assistance.

Now, Natalie is accessing Eyes for Life for home modifications.

“We’re getting an assessment done on our kitchen sink tap. I have problems with the kettle, when I’m using it and trying to pour it, it goes all over the counter. This tap will be in the sink and won’t splash, so I won’t have an accident or burn myself.”

Natalie’s husband of 38 years, Steve, is looking forward to the changes, too, saying that “with the kettle, there’s too many occasions for failure”.

Steve volunteers with the Canberra Blind Society, helping with excursions and cooking groups that Natalie runs.

“That’s what is so great about Canberra Blind Society, and Eyes for Life, it’s the social aspect of meeting people in a similar situation,” he says.

Natalie runs a cooking group once a month (“it’s a fun way of interacting with people”) and her top tip is to put vegetables and ingredients in a bowl and cut them up with scissors, as opposed to using a knife, “much safer”.

Eyes for Life is a not-for-profit. Heather says it has received some government funding to establish the program and donations are “generously accepted”.

“What Eyes for Life is trying to do is support the people who need the support. We’re trying to build it up so that we can offer the best we can to the citizens of the ACT and surrounds who need help,” says Heather.

“Eyes for Life has people who have been through it before who you can talk to, people who can help aside from qualified therapists and OTs. There’s a lot more support here, just walk in the door.”

When Heather first walked into the Canberra Blind Society, she was told about the facilities and while she didn’t need as much formal help in the end, “the informal help was invaluable, and it’s just great knowing somebody else is there with you”. And Natalie agrees.

“You learn it’s not the end of the road, you can do other things and it’s been absolutely useful,” said Natalie.

Call Eyes for Life at 6176 3470 or visit eflc.org.au