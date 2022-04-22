News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 8°/10° | Friday, April 22, 2022 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

Labor gets key spot in ACT Senate ballot

LABOR has drawn first position on the ACT Senate ballot paper for next month’s federal election.

The Liberals are in fourth position, with independent David Pocock in the fifth slot, and Kim Rubenstein in sixth position.

The federal election will be held on May 21.

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Share this

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

Mask rules to be lifted in ACT schools
News

Mask rules to be lifted in ACT schools

From 11.59pm on April 25, there will no longer be a requirement to wear masks indoors at non-government schools and early childhood education centres. However, public schools will have to wait at least another fortnight.

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews