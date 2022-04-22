Labor gets key spot in ACT Senate ballot

LABOR has drawn first position on the ACT Senate ballot paper for next month’s federal election.
The Liberals are in fourth position, with independent David Pocock in the fifth slot, and Kim Rubenstein in sixth position.
The federal election will be held on May 21.
Who can be trusted?
In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.
If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor
Leave a Reply