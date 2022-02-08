Labor flips on Bungendore school site

LABOR’S Monaro by-election candidate will support the controversial site of Bungendore’s new high school but only if its the “very last option”.

Bryce Wilson told a meet-the-candidates forum in Wamboin last night (February 7) that Labor “strongly” supports a new public high school for the town, but is confident that an “alternate” site could be found if parties came together with an “open mind” to investigate other options.

Failing that, Mr Wilson stated that: “Labor will work with the Department of Education’s plan for a Bungendore High School at the selected location if that is the very last option.”

Mr Wilson’s comments come on the back of the new Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council’s (QPRC) decision – last week – to overturn it’s support for the high school’s proposed site.

The Education Department’s site for the school – next to the Bungendore Primary School on the Majara Street and Gibraltar Street precinct, takes in part of the Mick Sherd Oval, Bungendore Park, and the old Palerang Council building – has drawn criticism from some residents who feel it will impact on the town’s heritage precinct, public facilities and tourism appeal.

The Bungendore high school, due to open in 2023 and expected to cater for 500 students, was an election commitment from the former NSW Deputy Premier and Member for Monaro John Barilaro.

Mr Wilson, who currently serves as a councillor on the new QPRC, is worried about the use of publicly owned parkland for the high school.

He also fears the new school will be too small for Bungendore’s future growth.

“The use of parkland needs another look,” said Mr Wilson.

“Issues associated with the use of the parkland need to be explored. The reality is that Labor supports a high school at Bungendore even if the location has to be worked through.”

The Monaro by-election is being held on Saturday (February 12).