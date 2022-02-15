Lanyon Drive flyover takes its first steps

EXPRESSIONS of interest for tenders to design and construct an overpass along the Monaro Highway will be released soon.

The southbound flyover, to be built at the intersection with Lanyon Drive, forms part of $200 million dollars worth of upgrades along the Monaro highway which are being jointly funded by the federal and ACT government.

The flyover, with on-road bicycle lanes, is expected to improve traffic flow during the morning and afternoon peak periods and reduce travel times

Other improvements at the Lanyon Drive Interchange will include; the removal of traffic lights at the Alexander Maconochie Centre, a new roundabout at the intersection of the new Monaro Highway southbound off-ramp and David Warren Road extension, and the upgrade of the intersection at Lanyon Drive and Sheppard Street.

“These upgrades will support the safe and efficient movement of people and freight around a growing part of our region in Southern ACT and NSW,” said ACT transport minister Chris Steel.

“The project is focused on improving safety on the Highway by removing dangerous at-grade intersections and separating traffic turning across the Monaro, in and out of Hume and NSW.”

Expressions of interest for the tender to design and construct the flyover and other upgrades at the Lanyon Drive Interchange will be called for in the coming weeks.

A contract will be awarded later this year with construction of flyover to commence in 2023.

The project is tipped to create 700 new jobs.