‘Larger-than-life’ former MLA has died

FORMER MLA Helen Cross has died.

She was buried last week in a private ceremony attended by family and close friends in the Greek Orthodox section of the Gungahlin cemetery.

Her husband, David, pre-deceased her in May last year.

“Helen was a larger-than-life character who, it is true to say, some people found difficult at times… but her heart was always in the right place,” said friend and former Assembly colleague Bill Stefaniak.

She was elected to a three-year term in the 5th Assembly (2001 to 2004) as a Liberal in the seat of Molonglo, but left the parliamentary Liberal Party in September, 2002, and became an independent. Cross ran on her own ticket, the Helen Cross Independents, at the 2004 ACT general election; however, she was unsuccessful in defending her seat.

Helen told “CityNews” in October, 2020, she had been successful during her one term in the assembly.

She said that over those years she passed four landmark bills under her name, including an amendment to the “Discrimination Amandement Bill 2002”, which protected women during job interviews from being asked about things such as loans or if they intend on having children.

Helen said she had smoking banned in enclosed public places in 2003, she instigated a bill on asbestos in 2004 and, in the same year, introduced a bill protecting pharmacies from being taken over by supermarkets.

Also in that year, after unsuccessfully defending her seat in the 2004 election, Helen visited Aceh, Indonesia, to facilitate the building of an orphanage for the misplaced and orphaned children following the Boxing Day tsunami.

Despite declining health following an accident in 2014, she stood unsuccessfully as an independent at the 2020 ACT election for the northern seat of Yerrabi.

She said at the time health was a number one issue for her, and that she wanted to see a new hospital built in Canberra’s north.

Through dealing with her own health problems she told “CityNews” that she’d spoken to people who were suffering in the ACT health system.

“We need research, more funding and a new hospital. I will not stand by and watch people suffer when I can do something to help,” she said.

Helen pledged to push for a hospital that would accommodate a 300-bed wing, with a world-class research wing, funded by private enterprise and the government.

She is survived by her brother and his children.