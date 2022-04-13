Lawson burn may spread smoke around Canberra

THE ACT Parks and Conservation Service is burning six hectares at Reservoir Hill, Lawson, today (April 13) to reduce exotic plant cover, promote native grass cover and plant diversity, and improve the quality of habitat for the Golden Sun Moth.

Fire managers will conduct and oversee the burning operation, and say every effort is made to conduct burns in weather conditions that will minimise the impact of smoke, but temporary smoke cover is possible across parts of Canberra.

As part of managing the prescribed burn, a buffer zone of up to 20 metres will be created around the perimeter of each prescribed burn.