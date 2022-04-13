News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 17°/18° | Wednesday, April 13, 2022 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

Lawson burn may spread smoke around Canberra

Prescribed burn location: Reservoir Hill, Lawson

THE ACT Parks and Conservation Service is burning six hectares at Reservoir Hill, Lawson, today (April 13) to reduce exotic plant cover, promote native grass cover and plant diversity, and improve the quality of habitat for the Golden Sun Moth.

Fire managers will conduct and oversee the burning operation, and say every effort is made to conduct burns in weather conditions that will minimise the impact of smoke, but temporary smoke cover is possible across parts of Canberra.

As part of managing the prescribed burn, a buffer zone of up to 20 metres will be created around the perimeter of each prescribed burn.

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Share this

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

No bin collection on Good Friday
News

No bin collection on Good Friday

Due to the Easter public holiday, bin collections scheduled for Good Friday (April 15) will occur on the Saturday instead (April 16), in the following suburbs.

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews