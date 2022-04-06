Lawyers who put trust topmost with their clients

Specialising in family law, wills, estates and business succession, DDCS Lawyers help people in times of change and new chapters.

IN times of change and new chapters in relationships, the specialised legal team at DDCS Lawyers is here to help its clients.

Led by founding partners, Julie Dobinson, Phillip Davey, Lois Clifford and Di Simpson, who established DDCS Lawyers in 2007, the firm specialises in family law, wills, estates and business succession.

DDCS Lawyers say that these areas of law have one thing in common – they focus on people and revolve around relationships.

“Every matter is as individual as the client we are helping,” says senior associate and family law specialist, Emily Tighe.

“In family law, matters can be lengthy so we build long-standing relationships with our clients. I’ve always seen it as a privilege to be assisting people to shape the outcome of complex events in their lives. We are playing an important advisory role in the private lives of our clients, unlike any other area of the law,” she says.

As a senior associate who has worked at DDCS for five years, Emily graduated from the Australian National University with a Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Laws with Honours in November, 2013. She completed her legal training with a Graduate Diploma of Legal Practice in May, 2014. Emily says that even as a young lawyer, she was aware of DDCS as leaders of family law in Canberra: “DDCS has long been regarded as a leader in the fields of law that we specialise in.”

For Emily, trust is so important to her clients.

“It’s one thing to know the law, but it’s also about creating a trusting working relationship,” she says.

“I ask my clients ‘what’s worrying you the most right now?’ so I can better understand my clients’ priorities and can start to help them to feel better right away.”

The immediacy of being able to help alleviate clients’ stress after even one initial meeting is one of the reasons why family law has become a passion for accredited family law specialist, Timothy Nicholls, who joined DDCS as a senior associate two months ago.

“There’s a relaxation that comes with the trust that clients are in safe hands with us. Going through the legal process legitimises the end of a relationship and the beginning of a new chapter for them. It’s a big deal, taking that first significant step,” he says.

“People enter into relationships hoping they don’t have to go through this process. It can be very worrying for them when they are seeking to resolve complex matters regarding their children and property. There are so many unknowns.

“When I meet clients for the first time, my job is to listen and advise. I want to start working out possible solutions to their problems.”

Timothy worked on the DDCS front desk while studying a Bachelor of Laws at University of Canberra, graduating in 2016. He then completed a Graduate Diploma of Legal Practice from the College of Law.

After working in some of the best family law firms in Sydney, the opportunity to return home to Canberra and in time, to re-join DDCS as a senior associate was a dream come true for Timothy.

He says that the complex work that he and his colleagues do at DDCS is as “good as it gets” in terms of family law expertise and experience. Both Emily and Timothy are accredited specialists in family law with the Law Society of NSW, which they say gives their clients and colleagues a vote of confidence in their abilities.

“We work in a collegiate environment. Our colleagues are some of the smartest lawyers in Canberra, which is extremely rewarding,” says Timothy.

Timothy and Emily describe their working days as a mix of complex matters including property transactions, parenting arrangements, child support, relocation issues and connecting with their colleagues in support of their clients.

Court is an element of their work, but nowadays “there is an expectation to engage in dispute resolution, which is one of the many tools in our toolbox that can lead to very successful outcomes,” says Timothy.

“Clients tend to breathe a sigh of relief when they get to mediation. There have been a lot of successful outcomes from mediations and the process provides people with an element of control.”

The DDCS team is always prepared for challenges: “The complexity of matters over the past five years has increased and people’s lives are busy and complicated. We understand all of those pressures,” says Timothy.

DDCS Lawyers, 18 Kendall Lane, Civic, visit ddcslawyers.com.au, call 6212 7600 or follow them on social media.