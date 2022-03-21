Liberals call for release of more housing land

THE opposition is calling on the ACT government to release more land for detached housing in Canberra, in a bid to “ease” the capital’s housing affordability crisis.

Canberra Liberals Leader Elizabeth Lee says the ACT is experiencing a housing crisis with demand for free-standing homes significantly exceeding

supply, following the ACT government’s “deliberate strangling” of the supply of land.

Recent land ballots for detached housing have had thousands of applicants vying for only a small number of blocks, Ms Lee says, highlighting the significant issues with supply and demand.

“The recent ballot for land in Whitlam had over 12,000 applicants for just 101 blocks of land, following over 8000 applicants applying for just 71 blocks in Macnamara earlier this year,” Ms Lee says.

“Despite the overwhelming demand for land to build detached housing, the Labor-Greens government only plans to release 4171 blocks over the next five years.”

Ms Lee says the ACT government’s housing choices community survey of 2015, known as the ‘Winton Report’, showed that almost 85 per cent of Canberrans would prefer to live in a detached house, with some support for dual occupancies and townhouses.

The report also found that under two per cent of Canberrans want to live in an apartment block of more than three storeys, Ms Lee says.

“The Labor-Greens government has simply chosen to ignore this inconvenient truth,” Ms Lee says.

“This government has had over 20 years to plan properly and sustainably for the growth of Canberra, and to ensure that we have more leafy, green suburbs delivering a wider range of housing choices.

“Canberra, the bush capital should be a city where people can choose to live in a house with a backyard if that’s what they prefer, and not get forced into high-rise apartment towers.”