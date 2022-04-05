Liberals select candidate for Eden-Monaro

AN ex-Navy seaman has been selected as the Liberal candidate for Eden-Monaro in the upcoming federal election.

Dr Jerry Nockles, a Pharmacy Guild of Australia executive, will take on Labor’s Kristy McBain, who holds the electorate of Eden-Monaro on a margin of less than one per cent.

Dr Nockles served in the defence force for 24 years, before working for World Vision Australia and the United Nations Children’s Fund of Australia.

According to a Liberal party statement, the father-of-three is an active community member through his work as a Menslink mentor and Rotarian.

“This is one of the most beautiful parts of the world, with no other part of the country able to match our natural beauty and lifestyle,” said Dr Nockles.

“If elected, I will fight to preserve the character of our region, and will focus on creating more opportunities so that people can make this their home and place of work.”

Dr Nockles also worked for Liberal Senator Jim Molan, and the former Member for Eden-Monaro, Dr Peter Hendy.