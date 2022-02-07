Libs call for updated economic recovery plan

THE Canberra Liberals are calling on the ACT government to release a clear economic recovery plan after recent reports revealed Canberra to be the second worst performing economy in the country.

Both the CommSec State of the States report and the ABS Labour Force report showed that the ACT was only ahead of the Northern Territory in economic performance. It was also revealed that Canberra had the second highest level of unemployment at 4.5 per cent and recorded the second lowest retail spending in Australia.

Shadow business minister Leanne Castley is calling for the government to release an updated economic recovery that responds to the unique challenges presented by Omicron.

“The economic recovery plan released by the Chief Minister last year relied on a ‘V-shape’ recovery that has not happened, and the ACT needs to prepare for a future living with covid,” Ms Castley said.

“Consumer spending has not bounced back as the Chief Minister predicted, and the threat of new covid variants means we will need an economic plan that factors this in.

“Feedback from business is that patronage is still very low and many are making the decision to close indefinitely due to ongoing restrictions on capacity, singing and dancing.”

A survey from the Canberra Business Chamber released yesterday (February 7) also revealed that the confidence of Canberra businesses has plummeted in the last month, with 70 per cent of respondents saying they are in a worse position now than they were at this time last year or in December 2021.

“Parts of our economy are effectively locked down, but without any government support,” said Ms Castley.

“The Labor-Greens Government must address record high levels of unemployment, high business closure rates, and low retail spending to ensure the local economy can recover as soon as possible.”