Libs renew calls for government audit

THE Canberra Liberals are calling for an independent audit of all ACT government procurement decisions over the last five years following an Auditor-General’s report which raised concerns over the handling of the Campbell Primary School Modernisation Project.

The report last month identified probity issues in the procurement practices for the $18 million project, which was tabled in the ACT Legislative Assembly on December 22.

The report stated that tenderers were “not dealt with fairly, impartially, and consistently.”

Canberra Liberals leader Elizabeth Lee said the ACT Integrity Commissioner has publicly stated that the problems identified by the Auditor-General are “likely to be endemic” in the ACT Government.

“During recent annual reports hearings, it was astounding to hear the Deputy Chief Minister and responsible minister express a view that nothing was wrong with the Campbell Primary School procurement despite the scathing findings by the Auditor-General in his report,” said Ms Lee.

“This is an opportunity for Labor and the Greens to walk the walk and show Canberrans that they believe in action on government transparency.

“If they have nothing to hide, they should have no problems agreeing and committing to an independent external audit of all ACT procurement decisions over the past five years.”