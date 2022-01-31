News location:

Lightning strikes gum tree and ruptures gas pipe

Emergency Services in Kaleen today.

LIGHTNING striking a gum tree during this afternoon’s storms is believed to have caused the rupture of a gas line in Kaleen.

ACT Fire & Rescue are on scene at the gas leak in Skardon Street.
Emergency Services say residents of the affected area have been contacted and asked to remain inside. There is no immediate threat to the community, but Skardon Street will remain closed for some time while firefighters and contractors work to undertake repairs.

