Live music venues get federal funding boost

THREE venues in Canberra will receive a slice of $92,500 in federal funding to help boost the return of live music in the capital.

The Basement in Belconnen, Blackbird Bar in Civic and the Canberra Irish Club in Weston will each share in the grant to upgrade their performance facilities.

It comes as part of the federal government’s $2.5 million package funding 102 venues across Australia as covid restrictions continue to ease.

ACT Senator Zed Seselja the funding will provide much-needed support for local live music venues to rebuild while also stimulating the economy.

“This critical funding will deliver quality Australian live music into the community, putting local artists back on stage while also helping our venues maximise their economic sustainability and recovery,” he said.