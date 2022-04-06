Local florists go the extra mile

Anthos Flowers won the Best Florist award in the Canberra Region Local Business Awards.

WHILE owner of Anthos Flowers Drew Daskalakis says he was surprised his business won the award for Best Florist, their push to go the extra mile is what he believes got them across the line.

“We didn’t expect to win the award. It was definitely a surprise when we found out,” says Drew.

“Especially after the last few years of what we had to go through during the pandemic, we are so grateful to everyone that had voted for us.”

Having more than two decades of experience in the flower industry, Drew says the focus on the business has always been making beautiful floral designs for any occasion.

“What makes us ‘us’ is the quality, fresh product, the extra mile we go to make sure our flowers last the longest time possible,” he says.

“We pride ourselves on our good value and outstanding customer service.”

Anthos Flowers, 46 Hibberson Street, Gungahlin. Call 6241 1249, visit anthosflowers.com.au or email anthosflowerscanberra@gmail.com