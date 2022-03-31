Local furniture designer/makers have come of age

With one of the best-equipped woodworking spaces in the country, Dunstone Design is a local option for people seeking world-class Australian contemporary fine furniture, says owner Evan Dunstone.

THE COVID-19 pandemic has focused Australians on the power of independent furniture designer/makers and their employment of local materials.

Danish design icons such as Hans Wegner were master craftsmen as well as designers. They worked with a highly developed manufacturing base employing superb makers. These collaborations developed many of the processes, equipment and techniques that we see in workshops today.

In Australia, companies such as Parker, Chiswell and Tessa were highly influenced by their Scandinavian contemporaries.

Using local materials, they designed for the Australian lifestyle. In the early ’80s, new discount furniture stores emerged, undercutting local products with cheaper bulk imports. Australian manufacturers were restricted from selling their work directly to the public. With diminishing prices, quality across the board suffered. This phenomenon was taking place all over the world and the race to the bottom had begun.

Now IKEA totally dominates the lower end of the market. The middle of the market is dominated by furniture from China, Vietnam and Indonesia. As consumers look for quality, the high end of the market is returning to Scandinavian and Italian manufacturers.

But the design/maker (sometimes known as a studio woodworker) has finally come of age. Small Australian workshops with high design credibility are using modern equipment, fine craftsmanship and local materials to make superb pieces.

These workshops can craft one-off designs to suit any home. They also offer their best-loved designs in small-batch collections, allowing clients direct access to their stock. In this time of covid, lead times for hand-made, bespoke pieces are often faster than the delivery times for imports.

Designer/makers work directly with their clients. They completely control every aspect of the build.

My company, Dunstone Design, employs Alex MacFarlane and William Bayliss, two of Australia’s most respected and awarded wood craftsmen (Bayliss was awarded “Australian Wood Review’s” Maker of the Year 2021).

Our Queanbeyan workshop is one of the best-equipped woodworking spaces in the country. There is a local option for people seeking world-class Australian contemporary fine furniture.

