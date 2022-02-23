Lockdown jewellery shines in exhibition

Craft / “6:30 Sessions”, Nellie Peoples + Michelle Stemm,. At Craft ACT Craft + Design Centre, Civic. Until March 19. Reviewed by MEREDITH HINCHLIFFE.

“6.30 Sessions” evolved from COVID-19 lockdowns, which had a profound impact on Nellie Peoples and Michelle Stemm.

They are just two of hundreds of Australian artists who lost their income streams and whose creative deadlines vanished overnight, resulting in the crushing of their motivation to make. Based in Brisbane, and to help each other keep up their practices, they decided to “meet” at 6.30am in their respective back gardens, to observe and draw the world outside.

These two Brisbane artists used materials that were readily at hand, with simple designs and construction.

Drawing was a major part of their work during this period, whether in pencil or ink on paper, or in galvanised garden wire, some powder coated. One hundred and sixty six brooches and pins are shown on two lengths of fabric, an effective way of displaying them. Depicting leaves, flowers, trees and twigs, they are spontaneous and informal.

Drawing on the plants in her garden – in Brisbane – Stemm is exhibiting a range of earrings and other jewellery based on succulents. “Succulents in concertina”, in Argentium Silver, is finely worked and delicate. Others are in powder-coated copper giving bright colours, with sterling silver, with a silk cord. The pendants hang on fine silk cord.

Peoples is showing several rings in sterling silver cast in sand. She has drawn on to the surface of a disc, cast it and set it on the band. Her necklaces, such as “Drawing Link Chain Lily” in sterling silver, are also finely wrought.

A double-sided book is being shown with photographs of their gardens, in different kinds of weather, all early in the morning. We see the plants that were inspirations for their jewellery.

Both Peoples and Stemm are professional artists. I believe this exhibition is a testament to their training, and the commitment each has to her craft that they chose to convene at 6.30 each morning to work towards this exhibition.