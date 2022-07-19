Loud bangs expected from Majura

LOUD explosions may be heard in Canberra and Queanbeyan while a live-firing exercise takes place from tomorrow (July 20) to Sunday.

The exercises will occur at the Majura Training Range between 8am-12pm, Wednesday to Friday and 9am-12pm, Saturday to Sunday.

Some loud explosions are to be expected, and the distance the noise will travel will depend on the weather conditions on the day.

Pet owners are urged to consider making arrangements if their pet is anxious – including putting your pet in a garage with a radio on as background noise, and ensuring the pet is secure and unable to run away in fear of the noises.