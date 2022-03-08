Lucy McCallum sworn in as new Supreme Court Chief Justice

FORMER NSW Supreme Court judge Justice Lucy McCallum has today (March 8th) been sworn in as the new Chief Justice of the ACT Supreme Court.

Chief Justice McCallum started her legal career in 1986 in commercial litigation, with a stint as a prosecutor in Canberra from 1988 to 1990, before becoming a barrister in 1991.

She has since practiced in areas including administrative law, environmental law, professional negligence, trade practices and competition law.

Ms McCallum represented asbestos victims in the James Hardie inquiry, was counsel assisting the HIH Royal Commission, and has worked free of charge for refugees in immigration detention, as well as for Greenpeace and the Environmental Defender’s Office.

She replaces outgoing Chief Justice Helen Murrell, who was the ACT’s first female Chief Justice.

Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury said Ms McCallum brings a “calibre of judicial excellence” to the role.

“Chief Justice McCallum comes to the ACT after an extensive legal career, having been appointed as a judge of the NSW Supreme Court in 2008 and the NSW Court of Appeal in January 2019,” said Mr Rattenbury.

“Chief Justice McCallum’s passion for reducing the overrepresentation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in the justice system will be of great assistance in improving the way we do justice in the territory.”

Mr Rattenbury also thanked former Chief Justice Helen Murrell for her nine years of service in the role.

“We farewell and thank former Chief Justice Helen Murrell for her dedication and work as the ACT’s most senior judicial officer,” said Mr Rattenbuury.

“Under her leadership of the ACT Supreme Court, the Drug and Alcohol Sentencing List was established, new case management and listing practices saw a significant reduction in hearing delays, and the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic for the court were successfully navigated.”