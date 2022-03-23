Making plans for an effective retirement

Planning for retirement? Accountant GAIL FREEMAN keeps up with the latest changes and shares them with Paul and Steph.

Paul and Steph are working on an effective plan for their retirement. They contacted me for information about their superannuation caps.

“Paul, everything has changed this year, so I will give you a rundown for clarity,” I said.

“The four main caps are the concessional contributions cap (CC), the non-concessional contributions cap (NCC), the total super balance cap (TSB) and the transfer balance cap (TBC).

“Before drawing a pension, the cap that applies is the TSB. This is the total amount that you have in superannuation in the accumulation phase. The current cap is $1,700,000.

“If you are also drawing one or more pensions, your TSB is the total of all your accumulation accounts plus the total of all your superannuation accounts in retirement phase.

“If you were drawing a pension before June 30, 2021, your TSB would have been $1,600,000. The TSB increased from July 1 to $1,700,000, but if you were already drawing a pension you would have a TSB between $1,600,000 and $1,700,000 which has to be calculated specifically for each person.”

I told Paul and Steph that the TSB was important because it came into play when making certain contributions.

“If you are wanting to maximise your superannuation for retirement, you may have heard of catchup CC. To clarify CC, are those contributions for which either you or your employer have had a tax deduction and were limited to $25,000 a year from July 1, 2017, until July 1, 2021, when the CC cap increased to $27,500 a year.

“So, if your TSB is less than $500,000 you can make catch-up contributions for a maximum period of five years that you did not contribute the maximum. The first year you can do this is the financial year ended June 30, 2019.”

Paul said he had no idea about this.

“My balance is currently less than $500,000, I can make some catch up contributions which is a great idea,” he said.

Next we looked at NCC, which are contributions that haven’t been claimed as tax deductions at any time.

“From July 1, 2021, you are able to make NCC of up to $110,000 a year,” I said.

“You can bring forward two years’ NCC, totaling up to $330,000, at one time but you have to wait for three years until you make another NCC.

“These contributions are also measured against your TBC. You cannot make an NCC that will exceed this cap without incurring tax. If you do exceed your cap then tax will be charged on those contributions at the highest marginal tax rate which is currently 47 per cent.

“Even if you have exceeded your TSB you can still make concessional contributions up to the maximum until you reach age 67 whether you are working or not. Once you reach age 67 you need to meet the work test to make further contributions until age 75. Once you are 75 you cannot make further NCC.

“When you retire the TBC comes into play. The TBC is the maximum amount that you can transfer from accumulation phase to a pension. The reason that this becomes important is because the earnings in a pension fund, which is not a defined benefit fund, are tax free as is the pension. This all sounds very confusing but should be clear when you actually retire.”

Steph said: “Thanks Gail, now we can plan for our retirement more effectively.”

If you need advice on superannuation, contributions, tax or any other related matter, please contact the friendly team at Gail Freeman & Co Pty Ltd on 6295 2844, email info@gailfreeman.com.au or visit gailfreeman.com.au

Disclaimer

This column contains general advice, please do not rely on it. If you require specific advice on this topic please contact Gail Freeman or your professional adviser.

Authorised Representative of Lifespan Financial Planning Pty Ltd AFS Lic No. 229892.