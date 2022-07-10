Man booked in Barton at twice the speed limit

A MAN has been fined $1841 after being booked for speeding at twice the 60km/h limit on Bowen Drive in Barton.
The 26-year-old from Turner spotted the man’s Mazda 6 travelling at excessive speed on Eastlake Parade in Kingston at around 10pm on Friday (July 8).
Police then intercepted the car on Bowen Drive where they detected the man travelling at 120 km/h in a 60km/h zone.
The driver, who had two passengers in his vehicle, told police he was in a rush to get to his next shift.
