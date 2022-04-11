Man dies as daily covid cases drop in Canberra

A MAN in his 60s has died as the daily number of covid cases drop below 800.

His death brings to 46 the number of people who have died from covid in the ACT since March last year.

ACT Health is today (April 11) reporting 775 new cases (408 PCR and 367 RAT) and 6050 active cases.

Meanwhile, covid hospital patient numbers remain at 62, including two in intensive care.

On the vaccination front, 74.2 per cent of ACT residents aged 16 and over have received a booster shot.