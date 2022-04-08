Man dies with covid as ACT case numbers continue to rise

ACT Health has reported today (April 8th) that a man in his 80s has died with COVID-19, marking the 44th life lost.

The ACT has recorded 1200 cases today, with 627 from PCR tests and 573 from rapid antigen tests (RATs).

Hospital numbers have also risen from 49 people yesterday, to 55 today. There are three people in ICU and two on ventilators.

On the vaccination front, 73.9 per cent of people aged 16+ have received three doses, and 96.4 per cent of people aged five and over have received two doses.