Man drives car with iced windscreen into fire truck

A 29-year-old man, who failed to clear early-morning ice from his windscreen, collided with a stationary fire truck in Isabella Plains yesterday morning (July 15).

The Fire & Rescue vehicle, with both its red and blue emergency lights and amber hazard lights flashing, was attending a two-car collision near the intersection of Johnson Drive and Ellerston Avenue when the man drove his white Hyundai Accent car into the truck at about 8.15am. No emergency services personnel were injured in the collision.

Police say it was lucky no-one was killed or seriously injured in the collision.

The driver was fined $205 for driving without a clear view and $398 for negligent driving.

Police say there are free ice scrapers available from all police stations.