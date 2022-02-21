Man in his 80s dies with covid in the ACT

ACT Health has confirmed the death of a man in his 80s with covid today (February 21) marking 33 deaths with the virus since March 2020.

It comes as the ACT recorded 458 new cases of the virus, 186 by PCR and 272 by RAT, bringing the territory’s total active cases to 2742.

There are 37 people in hospital, with one in ICU and on a ventilator.

On the vaccination front, 64.7 per cent of people aged 16 and over have received their booster dose, and 77.5 per cent of people between five and 11 have received one dose.