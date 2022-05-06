Man to face court for alleged assault of 67-year-old woman

A NSW man will face court today (May 6) after he was charged following an alleged assault of a 67-year-old woman at Exhibition Park in Canberra (EPIC).

In February, police received a report regarding the alleged assault of the woman who was employed at a venue inside EPIC. The woman sustained fractures to both her wrists requiring surgery, after a man allegedly assaulted her while causing a disturbance.

On Tuesday police executed a search warrant an address in Kings Langley (NSW) and a 34-year-old man was arrested. Police will allege the man was in Canberra at the time of the incident as part of ongoing protest activity.

Following his arrest, the man appeared at the Blacktown Local Court where he was bailed to appear in the ACT Magistrates Court this morning. He will be charged with trespassing and recklessly inflicting grievous bodily harm – the latter charge carrying a maximum penalty of 20 years.

Detective acting Inspector Leesa Alexander said that Canberra has seen ongoing protest activity – some of which had little regard for the safety and security of our community.

“While the person that allegedly committed this crime does not live in the ACT, we have close working relationships with state police, and they assisted in his identification, location and arrest,” Detective acting Inspector Alexander said.

“This should serve as a warning to anyone protesting in the ACT. Peaceful protest activity is a person’s right, however if someone breaks the law they will be identified, arrested and placed before the court.”