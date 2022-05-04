Man faces court on 19 child-abuse charges

A 35-YEAR-OLD Palmerston man will face court today (May 5) after being arrested on 19 child abuse charges including one count of incest.

In February police executed a search warrant at the man’s home where they uncovered two personal computers and one external had drive believed to contain thousands of videos and still images of child abuse material.

The man was charged with two counts of possessing child abuse material.

Further investigations of the seized material has revealed further images which has led to more charges including:

six counts of an act of indecency with a child under 10

six counts of using a child to produce child exploitation material

five counts of sexual intercourse with a child under 10

one count of possessing child exploitation material, and

one count of incest with a child under 10.

The man will appear before the ACT Magistrates Court today where police will oppose bail.

Anyone with information regarding the accessing or creation of child abuse material is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Information can be provided anonymously.