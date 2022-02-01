Mandy’s graphics jump from ‘Rooftops’ to the world

NAPOLEON Bonaparte is purported to have said, “a picture is worth a thousand words” and, even if he didn’t, the phrase has never been so apt as it is now in the era of the graphic novel.

A world-wide phenomenon that connects with both the comic book tradition and literature, this relatively new artform has covered subject matter from Nazi occupation to the Iranian Revolution and now Canberra-trained artist Mandy Ord has stepped on to the international arena with a French release in 2021 of her graphic novel, “Rooftops”.

With a voracious reading public, a book deal in France is always huge, seen in the huge success of Canberra writer Karen Viggers, whose novel “The Lightkeeper’s Wife” (La Memoire des embruns) was on the French National Bestseller list for more than 42 weeks.

Ord’s book, released in October, “Sur Les Toits”, was actually her first graphic novel, freshly translated into French by Gautier Ducatez and has been described by cutting-edge French publishers The Hoochie Coochie as “a rare incursion into the field of autobiography in our catalogue”.

I’ve read it and the artist appears in her book under the name of “Ord” but autobiography?

“Sur Les Toits” chronicles a night-time trip to a rooftop cinema in Melbourne (it could be any big city in the world) to see “Ghostbusters”.

St Paul’s Cathedral and other recognisable buildings appear along with frame after frame of nocturnal terrors, such as looking for a parking spot in Melbourne or negotiating the menacing downstairs public toilets, which give her heroine terrifying visions of muggings.

Interspersed with intellectual discussions and lots of colourful French expletives – I now know how to say “I’m freaking out” in French – there are frames and frames of nightmarish imagery of Ord both on foot and in her car grappling with the horrors of contemporary life.

At the cinema, Ord and a friend grapple with the big questions, such as what lies behind actor Bill Murray’s obsession with philosopher GI Gurdjieff and Somerset Maugham’s’ “The Razors’ Edge”. Once home, she finds some comfort from her dog and Jodi, whose down-to-earth approach balances Ord’s heightened imagination.

The book has received breathtakingly good French reviews that praise its “poetic urbanism” and depiction of a “cosmopolitan reverie”.

I caught up with Ord on a recent summer holiday trip back to Canberra, where she was catching up with old art school friends, postponed from winter when she, Jodie Ohm Zutt and Dennis Mortimer exhibited at Rusten House Art Centre. The show, “3%” went on, but neither Ord nor Zutt could leave Melbourne, where they live.

Ord is still basking in French success when we meet and tells me “Rooftops” was initially published in 2007 when her style was different from now.

She’s always been interested in an international career and has been sending work overseas for years so was gratified to break into the market at last.

“The publisher wants to put me at the forefront, so supportive it really feels nice and you never know when the next opportunity comes,” she says.

In fact, her French publishing company has treated her so well that she says, “at least they showed me a bit of respect – more than you get here”.

Not that she’s got anything against the Canberra arts world in that respect. On the contrary, her foundational studies under Robert Boynes and Ruth Waller during the early 1990s in the painting workshop at what is now the ANU School of Art and Design allowed her to feel her way towards the love of luscious, thick India ink and its possibilities.

“They gave me good feedback and made me feel special,” she says.

At the same time she discovered an amazing piece of technology – the photocopying machine – which allowed her to explore her burgeoning love of cartooning. That was just about enough technology for Ord, who relished the brushstrokes that allowed her to make images that spoke volumes.

After graduating, she came under the influence of Braidwood region artists Phil Day and Julian Davies, then left for Melbourne in 1999, starting out as a cartoonist then gradually combining her art with writing about “certain issues, but not politics”.

For years Ord has worked in the disability sector to support herself, but these days she gets a lot of opportunities to appear at places such as the Wheeler Centre and, through Melbourne’s Nexus Arts, to teach classes in visual literacy, but it’s been a long haul.

After a long history of self-publishing, Ord’s first solo graphic “Rooftops” was followed by “Sensitive Creatures” in 2011, which won a White Ravens award at the Bologna Book Fair. In 2018 she illustrated Margaret Wild’s book for children, “Chalk Boy”, and in 2020 her book, “When One Person Dies the Whole World is Over”, was longlisted for The Stella Prize. She has also contributed stories to “Meanjin”, “The Age”, “Voiceworks”, “The Lifted Brow”, “Going Down Swinging” and “Trouble” magazine.

Right now, Ord is working on a series of short stories so we can expect to see much more from this wildly imaginatively dark and always funny artist.

“I’m trying to orchestrate my opportunities very hard,” she says.