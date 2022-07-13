Manuka Oval loses women’s T20, but will host BBL opener

MANUKA Oval will miss out on hosting a women’s international T20 next year after a match reshuffle caused by the South Africa men’s side pulling out of a major series.

The Canberra ground was originally picked to host two women’s T20 matches between Australia and Pakistan on Friday, January 27 and Sunday, January 29, but will now lose the Friday fixture as a result of the revised schedule.

South Africa’s withdrawal from January’s One Day International (ODI) series would have left Hobart without hosting an Australian team this summer.

The rescheduling of Canberra’s match to Blundstone Arena on January 26 means Tasmania will still get the chance to see an Australian side play.

Cricket ACT CEO Olivia Thornton said while Canberra handing over hosting rights wasn’t ideal, such circumstances are “unavoidable”.

“We have a strong track record in finding middle ground if required, particularly when it supports the overall health and exposure of the game across the country,” Ms Thornton said.

“We are pleased that Tasmania will also host an international as we know how important it is for all Australians to have access to elite content.”

It’s not all bad news for Canberra cricket fans though, as Manuka Oval has been bestowed the opening match of this summer’s Big Bash League between Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Stars on December 13.

The Thunder will then return to their “second home” in Canberra on January 19 when they take on the Melbourne Renegades.

Sydney Thunder’s star batter, Jason Sangha, said he and his teammates are excited to play at Manuka Oval.

“Manuka has been a fantastic place for us to play cricket – it’s always been a beautiful wicket, a nice and fast outfield,” said Sangha.

“And, the atmosphere there has been fantastic.

“The support we receive in Canberra is brilliant, and all of us are looking forward to being able to interact with our supporters after each match at Manuka Oval by signing autographs and posing for selfies.

“It will be tremendous for us to be able to do that after the last couple of crazy seasons we’ve gone through due to the COVID restrictions.”

Canberra has also retained hosting rights for two men’s T20 internationals between Australia and England on Wednesday, October 12 and Friday, October 14.