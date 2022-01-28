Manuka shines as women’s Ashes Test continues

DAY two of the women’s Ashes Test has resumed at Manuka Oval today (January 28).
Play starts with Australia in a strong position at seven for 327.
England had Australia at three for 43 after the first hours play on day one yesterday (January 27) which drew a crowd of over 2000 cricket fans.
It’s the first time the women’s Ashes team have played a test match at Manuka Oval.
The last women’s Ashes Test was held at North Sydney Oval in 2017.
Who can be trusted?
In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.
If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor
Leave a Reply