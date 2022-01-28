Manuka shines as women’s Ashes Test continues

DAY two of the women’s Ashes Test has resumed at Manuka Oval today (January 28).

Play starts with Australia in a strong position at seven for 327.

England had Australia at three for 43 after the first hours play on day one yesterday (January 27) which drew a crowd of over 2000 cricket fans.

It’s the first time the women’s Ashes team have played a test match at Manuka Oval.

The last women’s Ashes Test was held at North Sydney Oval in 2017.