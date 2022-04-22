Mask rules to be lifted in ACT schools

FROM 11.59pm on April 25, there will no longer be a requirement to wear masks indoors at non-government schools and early childhood education centres. However, public schools will have to wait at least another fortnight.

Director-General of ACT Education Katy Haire said mask arrangements in public schools will stay the same as they were in term one for at least the first two weeks of term two.

“This means that public school staff and secondary students will continue to wear masks, Check in CBR app will continue to be required for visitors, and household close contacts will not be able to attend public school sites, even if they are asymptomatic,” said Ms Haire.

“The Education Directorate will consult with unions, and other public school stakeholders, about workplace health and safety measures for the rest of the term. Public schools will communicate directly with staff, parents and carers, as covid safety measures are adjusted.”

Non-government schools will confirm the arrangements covering term two with their staff and families.

ACT Health says the changes reflect requirements in the majority of other jurisdictions.

“In the context of the ACT and our current situation, it is my view that mandates for mask wearing in school settings are no longer a proportionate response,” Chief Health Officer Dr Kerryn Coleman said.

“Taking into account our improved understanding of the severity of the Omicron variant, our community vaccination coverage and broader mask wearing requirements across other settings in the ACT – now is an appropriate time for this change to be implemented.”

Under the new rules, staff and visitors to school sites will also no longer be required to check in using the Check in CBR app.

Schools are however being asked to continue displaying their QR codes for voluntary use, and for use by event organisers hiring school events, where there is a requirement for certain events to use Check in CBR (e.g. when events are not ticketed or pre-registered).

The Public Health Directorate is also recommending that masks still be worn by adults and students when in small indoor settings (not including general classroom settings) where physical distancing is not achievable, when required to do so through a public health direction, or when otherwise required by employers as part of work health and safety arrangements.

“We know that mask-wearing helps to reduce the transmission of COVID-19, and staff and students are encouraged to continue wearing masks if they choose to do so, particularly if it helps them to feel more protected, ” Dr Coleman said.

“Wearing a mask is a simple covid smart action that we all can take – a simple way to take personal responsibility for own health and protection.”