Masks scrapped in schools as covid rules ease

MASKS will no longer be mandatory for secondary students in ACT public schools as of Monday (May 9).

Canberra students will be allowed to take part in school assemblies, excursions, sports, camps and performances under a further relaxation of COVID-19 rules.

Parents and carers will also be allowed to enter the school grounds for drop-off and pick up, and checking-in is no longer required.

From May 13, COVID-19 vaccinations will no longer be mandatory for any staff working in ACT schools.

Asymptomatic household contacts of covid cases will also be allowed to attend school provided they follow ACT Health requirements.

Rapid antigen tests (RATs) will continue to be provided to staff and students on an as-needed basis, or in response to increased cases reported to a school.

Despite the rule relaxation, ACT Health minister Yvette Berry said Canberra schools still need to be vigilant.

“These changes also don’t mean a complete relaxation of rules, our schools will still need to be COVID-Smart as we all continue to learn to live alongside COVID-19,” Ms Berry said.

“Thank you to all students, families, teachers and staff for adapting to changing health settings at school throughout the pandemic.”